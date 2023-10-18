Telangana Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra launch bus yatra

Mulugu (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a bus yatra and kickstarted the party's campaign for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

Rahul and Priyanka, who reached here in a chopper from Hyderabad, offered prayers at the historic Ramappa temple in Mulugu district.

Congress sources said they landed at Begumpet airport this afternoon from Delhi on a special flight and reached Mulugu by helicopter.

They are scheduled to address a rally and also interact with women in the district later in the day. Rahul and Priyanka were briefed about the Ramappa temple (recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site) by the temple authorities.

UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage inscription to the historic Rudreswara Temple, also known as the Ramappa Temple, at Palampet in Mulugu district.

The Rudreswara temple was constructed in 1213 AD during the reign of the Kakatiya empire by Recharla Rudra, a general of Kakatiya king Ganapati Deva. The presiding deity here is Ramalingeswara Swamy.

It is also known as the Ramappa temple, after the sculptor who executed work on the temple for 40 years.

The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style, technology and decoration exhibiting the influence of the Kakatiyan sculptor. The Ramappa Temple is a manifestation of this and often stands as a testimonial to the Kakatiyan creative genius.

The temple stands on a six-feet high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings that attest to the unique skill of the Kakatiyan sculptors. PTI VVK GDK KH