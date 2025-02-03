Telangana Assembly to debate caste survey on Feb 4

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The Telangana Assembly will meet on Tuesday to debate the report on the caste survey conducted in the state.

The state cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning to deliberate on the report before presenting it to the Assembly for discussion, official sources said on Monday.

The secretary to the state legislature said in a letter that the Assembly Speaker has convened a meeting of the Assembly on February 4.

The state planning department, which conducted the survey, submitted its report to the cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday.

According to the caste survey, Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest group, constituting 46.25 per cent of Telangana’s total 3.70 crore population.

The BC population is followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 17.43 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45 per cent, backward classes among Muslims at 10.08 per cent, Other Castes (OCs) at 13.31 per cent, and OCs among Muslims at 2.48 per cent.

In terms of absolute numbers, the SC population stands at 61,84,319, STs at 37,05,929, BCs (excluding Muslim minorities) at 1,64,09,179, BCs among Muslim minorities at 35,76,588, and Muslim OCs at 8,80,424.

The total Muslim population in the state is 12.56 per cent, Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday.

The total number of households in the state is 1,15,78,457, while 1,12,15,134 households were surveyed. Telangana provides reservations to backward Muslims under the BC category.

The survey aims to facilitate data-driven welfare policies and create opportunities in social, economic, educational, and political fields for the poorest of the poor, the weakest of the weak, and marginalised sections of society in Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated.

The Congress government’s comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey—an election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi—was conducted over 50 days, starting on November 6, 2024. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH