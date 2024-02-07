Telangana Aviation Academy, ISRO's NRSC sign pact for providing training to drone pilots

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The Telangana State Aviation Academy on Wednesday has entered into an agreement with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to provide advanced training to drone pilots.

Advertisment

The Telangana Aviation Academy CEO SN Reddy and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath and other dignitaries at the state Secretariat here.

As part of the agreement, training on drone piloting, drone data management and data analysis will be provided, a state government release said.

A 15-day training course on data analysis, data processing and mapping will be conducted for NRSC scientists and drone pilots in the Academy.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister suggested that training be given to government officials from the rank of Tahsildars and above for creating awareness about drones.

ISRO Chairman Somanath appreciated the Chief Minister for extending cooperation in conducting training courses on drones, the release said.

The ISRO Chairman said the NRSC, which is one of the primary centres of the space agency will provide training by using advanced drone technology, it said.

The Aviation Academy officials requested CM Revanth Reddy to allocate land to develop an exclusive facility to provide training to drone pilots in Hyderabad.

The CM instructed the officials to identify 20 acres of land required for the establishment of a drone port at the Pharma City in the city outskirts, it added. PTI SJR SJR ROH