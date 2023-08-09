Telangana bags first place in India in recovery of lost, stolen mobile phones using CEIR portal

Hyderabad: Telangana state has secured the first position in the country in recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

With 5,038 mobile devices recovered and a recovery rate of 67.98 per cent, Telangana stands first in the list of recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices using CEIR portal, followed by Karnataka (54.20 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (50.90 per cent), an official release said.

CEIR portal, developed by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices, was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023 and was started on pilot basis in Telangana from April 19, 2023 and in Karnataka in September 2022.

CEIR portal is operated in all 780 Police stations in Telangana and Additional DGP CID Mahesh M Bhagwat, who is designated as Nodal Officer for CEIR portal in the state, monitors the progress of work under CEIR portal.

" 5,038 lost/stolen mobile devices were recovered in a span of 110 days, of which the last 1,000 were recovered in 16 days and handed over to complainants", the release issued on Tuesday said.

Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar congratulated Mahesh Bhagwat and team for consistent monitoring and helping unit level teams in achieving this feat.

Telangana Police recovering mobile phones using CEIR portal has proven to be a boon to citizens of the state, the DGP said.

To enhance user friendliness and serve the citizens of Telangana more efficiently the Telangana Police in coordination with DoT has integrated CEIR portal with Telangana State Police Citizen Portal, the release said.

As a result, citizens are encouraged to utilise this service on the Telangana State Police Citizen Portal instead of visiting 'MeeSeva' or Police Stations for reporting lost or missing mobile devices, it added.