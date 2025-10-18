Telangana bandh against HC stay on BC quota passes off peacefully

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A statewide bandh called by the BC JAC to protest against the High Court's stay on the 42 per cent quota for BCs in local body polls passed off peacefully in Telangana on Saturday.

The ruling Congress, opposition BRS, BJP, CPI and CPI (M) extended their support to the bandh call.

R Krishnaiah, Chairman of Backward Communities Joint Action Committee and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had urged all political parties and civil society organisations to extend support to the bandh.

Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections.

Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations held dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots preventing vehicles from coming out.

Krishnaiah told PTI the bandh was successful as all the educational institutions, shops and other establishments remained closed. “Bandh was a total success and it was historical. It was observed in villages as well, as everyone including political parties and voluntary organisations extended support for bandh,” he said.

A senior police official said the bandh passed off peacefully.

Telangana Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party workers participated in protests, the party said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who joined the protests, said people peacefully and voluntarily observed the bandh.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and party MP Anil Yadav participated in the bandh in Hyderabad while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao joined demonstrations in Sattupalli.

Opposition BRS leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar and party cadres took part in protests. They raised slogans demanding implementing 42 per cent reservation to the BCs.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Etala Rajender participated in the protest at Jubilee Bus Station here.

Telangana Jagruthi founder, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who also held dharna, told reporters that it was the government's "failure" to convince the courts to rule in favour of reservations.

"Whether it is the Congress party or BJP, stop misleading BCs. Even if elections (local body) are not held immediately, nothing will happen. First ensure reservations for BCs," she said.

Holding placards, the protesters took out rallies in different parts of the state and raised slogans demanding implementation of 42 per cent reservation for the BCs.

A senior official of TGRTC said some disruption of services was witnessed during the early hours at bus stations and depots.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy in a statement on Friday appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully without causing any inconvenience to the public. PTI GDK VVK VVK ROH