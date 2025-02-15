Telangana BC Commission to conduct awareness programme on caste survey

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes on Saturday decided to conduct an awareness programme on the government's decision to accept data from citizens who were left out during the caste survey conducted last year.

G Niranjan, the Commission's Chairman, along with its two members, will hold events at different locations in the city on February 16 to raise awareness among citizens on the issue, the panel said in a release.

While Niranjan will attend the event at Chandrayangutta, Commission members Rapolu Jayaprakash and Tirumalagiri Surender will organise the awareness programmes at Malakpet and Gachibowli, respectively, the release added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recently said that data from the families left out during the caste survey (conducted in November-December last year) would be accepted from February 16 to 28. PTI SJR SSK SSK ROH