Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS govt for leaving farmers high and dry

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP unit president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday attacked the BRS government for allegedly not fulfilling its promises, including farmers' loan waiver and free fertilisers for them. Speaking at the inauguration of a PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendra (PMKSK) here, he said the BRS government is doing injustice to farmers by not implementing the crop insurance scheme.

The BRS government has talked about making Telangana the 'seed bowl of India' but spurious seeds have emerged as a problem in the state, he charged. The state government claimed that it would put down the menace of spurious seeds with an iron hand and it should say as to how many police cases have been filed in checking the problem of spurious seeds, said Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made tall claims about providing free fertilisers to farmers and what happened to his announcement, Reddy asked. "Why you are not giving free fertilisers (to farmers)?" The NDA government at the Centre provides heavy subsidy on a bag of urea, he said. The BRS government has not fulfilled farm loan waiver and the farmers are suffering as they are also not getting crop loans, he alleged.

The Chief Minister had announced Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss due to rains but that has not been done, he said.

The 'Dharani' integrated land records management system of the state government has become a problem for farmers, Reddy alleged.

Observing that the NDA government has taken several pro-farmer measures, he said 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras have been set up across the country. He said over 4,000 such centres among these are being opened in Telangana.

The BJP would make 'Pragati Bhavan' (CM's camp office-cum-official residence) as 'Praja (people's) Pragati Bhavan' if it comes to power, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation on Thursday. PTI SJR HDA