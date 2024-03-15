Telangana: BJP leader A P Jiteneder Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP in Telangana, party leader and former MP A P Jitender Reddy on Friday joined the ruling Congress.

Jitender Reddy joined the Congress here in the presence of Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders, Congress sources said.

Meanwhile, the state government issued an order appointing Jitender Reddy as Special Representative, Government of Telangana, at New Delhi and Advisor to Government (Sports Affairs) in the rank and status of Minister of State.

CM Revanth Reddy and other party leaders called on Jitender Reddy here on Thursday.

Jitender Reddy was reportedly an aspirant for BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Mahabubnagar. BJP allotted the ticket to party leader D K Aruna. PTI SJR SJR SDP