Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP leader Kunja Satyavathi passed away due to health issues on Monday, party sources said.

She was the Congress MLA of the Bhadrachalam constituency between 2009 and 2014 and later joined the BJP.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, PCC President Revanth Reddy and other leaders condoled her death.