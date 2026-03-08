Telangana BJP leaders slam TMC govt over 'insult' to President Murmu in West Bengal

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao have launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, alleging a "blatant violation of protocol" during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to that state.

Kishan Reddy said he was deeply disturbed by what happened during Murmu's visit to West Bengal.

"The President of India, a proud tribal daughter, was insulted in West Bengal. No CM, no ministers present, and a venue deliberately chosen where Santal people couldn't even reach. This is a blatant violation of protocol and an insult to the highest office of our nation," he said in a post on X.

Calling the TMC government's conduct "shameful and indefensible", he said an unconditional apology is owed to the President, the Santal community and every Indian.

Ramchander Rao said he stands with fellow citizens across the country in expressing sorrow and concern over what transpired in West Bengal.

The words of anguish expressed by President Murmu reflect the sentiments of millions of Indians, he said.

"Despite the TMC government having prior knowledge of the Hon’ble President’s visit to West Bengal, the manner in which the situation was handled reveals a troubling disregard for established protocol and constitutional decorum," Rao said.

A fierce political slugfest erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, after President Droupadi Murmu flagged the lack of development among tribals in the state, drawing an angry retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President. PTI SJR ADB ROH