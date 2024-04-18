Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for taking out Ram Navami yatra sans permission

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly taking out a procession on Ram Navami without prior permission and causing traffic congestion, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The case was registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 290 (punishment for public nuisance).

The Goshamahal MLA was booked following a complaint made by a police sub-inspector who was on a bandobust duty on the Ram Navami festival on Wednesday.

He slammed the Congress party, claiming whenever it comes to power in the state, it behaves in a high-handed manner against Hindus.

Raja Singh said shops remained open through the night during Ramzan but police "did not remember poll code then". PTI SJR RHL TIR TIR