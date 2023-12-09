Telangana: BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking with Pro-term Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi

New Delhi: Eight newly elected BJP MLAs in Telangana boycotted oath-taking with Pro-term Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi presiding over the proceedings on Saturday.

The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan