Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy leading in Secunderabad after first round

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy was leading by 11,677 votes against his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender after the completion of first round of counting of votes in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

While Kishan Reddy got 32,193 votes, Nagender secured 20,516 votes in the first round, official sources said.

BJP National General Secretary and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leading in Karimnagar by 12,468 votes after the first round. PTI SJR VVK ROH