Telangana BJP prez Kishan Reddy thanks PM Modi for inducting him in NDA Cabinet

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the national capital.

He also thanked BJP national president J P Nadda and the people of his constituency.

"With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm.

"My gratitude to the constituents of Secunderabad, Hon’ble PM, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Sr leaders, and all well-wishers for reiterating trust and faith in me. I seek your continued support," he said in a post on 'X'.

Reddy won from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his Congress rival D Nagender. PTI GDK KH