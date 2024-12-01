Telangana BJP releases 'charge-sheet' against Cong govt, alleges failure of promises

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the ruling Congress in Telangana of betraying the people with unfulfilled and "false" promises.

Taking a dig at the Congress government's week-long first-anniversary celebrations, Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president alleged that the ruling party's failure to fulfill its promises has left people questioning the purpose of the celebrations.

The Congress government assumed office on December 7 last year after its assembly election victory.

Speaking at the release of a "charge-sheet" against the A Revanth Reddy-led government, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, Kishan Reddy stated the people of Telangana, after enduring 10 years of "arrogant, family rule" under the BRS, voted the grand old party to power last year seeking change.

"The Congress has completed one year in power, yet it has failed to bring any change in the lives of the people who trusted and voted for it. Despite promising to implement six guarantees within 100 days, it has failed," Kishan Reddy alleged.

He also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers, women, unemployed youth, and other sections of society.

The Congress' promises, including providing Rs 15,000 annually to farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 to farm workers per acre under the Rythu Bharosa (investment support to farmers) guarantee scheme, and bonus for 10 crops, were not fulfilled, he said.

Kishan Reddy claimed that the promise to waive farm loans up to Rs two lakh was not fully implemented, as it benefited only a limited number of farmers.

He alleged, "The Congress promised to fill two lakh job vacancies within a year by implementing a job calendar, but nothing was done. The promised Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance for jobless youth was also ignored." The Telangana BJP chief added that the promise to provide Rs 2,500 a month in financial assistance to poor women remained a "non-starter." PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK SA