Telangana: BJP renominates three sitting MPs including Union Minister Kishan Reddy for 2024 LS polls

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) BJP on Saturday renominated three of its four sitting Telangana MPs--Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri, for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Advertisment

Senior leader Eatala Rajender was also among the candidates who figured in the first list of Lok Sabha candidates announced by the party today.

Kishan Reddy, who represents Secunderabad in the outgoing Lok Sabha, is a senior BJP leader who rose through the ranks in the party.

Born in 1960, Kishan Reddy started his political career as an ordinary activist in the party and emerged as a key leader for BJP in Telangana.

Advertisment

He held important positions, including MLA (three times), president of BJP state unit and president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019 and was the Union MoS (Home). He was later accorded Cabinet rank (tourism, culture and development of north east region).

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is known for his strong Hindutva views, represents Karimnagar in the current Lok Sabha.

Advertisment

A leader who belongs to the backward classes, Sanjay Kumar is credited with the party's turnaround in Telangana when he was state president of BJP. The party achieved remarkable successes during his stewardship, including in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls in 2020 that left the then ruling BRS stunned.

However, he was replaced by Kishan Reddy as the state BJP president in 2023.

Responding to his re-nomination from Secunderabad, Kishan Reddy thanked PM Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and sought the continued support from the voters of Secunderabad.

Advertisment

"I would like to thank Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, BJP President Adarniya Shri JP Nadda ji, the party leadership, and the people for reaffirming their confidence and faith in me, nominating me for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidacy," he said on X.

"I seek continued support and blessings from the constituents of Secunderabad in representing you all & serving Maa Bharati," Kishan Reddy said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and other leaders for announcing his candidature.

Advertisment

He expressed confidence that the saffron flag will fly high with the blessings of Goddess Mahashakti and the constituents of Karimnagar.

Arvind Dharmapuri thanked PM Modi for announcing his candidature and said he could get the National Turmeric Board announced in the state and also execute the welfare schemes of Modi government after being blessed by the people of Nizamabad in the last Lok Sabha polls.

This time, he will repay the people "a thousand times more" for their trust, he said on X.

Advertisment

Establishment of a Turmeric Board was a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad who are in substantial numbers in the constituency.

Eatala Rajender, who has been fielded from Malkajgiri by the BJP, is a popular backward class leader in the state.

Rajender, who had served as finance and health minister in the previous BRS government, had joined the BJP in 2021 after his removal from state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

He had quit as MLA and got re-elected in the subsequent by-election.

However, Rajender lost in the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls from both constituencies that he contested in, Gajwel and Huzurabad.

Arvind Dharmapuri, who has been fielded again from Nizamabad by the BJP, is known as a firebrand leader.

He had joined BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls though his father D Srinivas was a senior Congress leader in the state.

A surprise pick among candidates announced by BJP is B B Patil who quit BRS and joined the BJP only on Friday (March 1).

BB Patil represented Zaheerabad in the current Lok Sabha as a BRS candidate and he has been fielded from the same constituency. Some media reports claimed that BJP workers staged a protest, before his candidature was announced, against the Zaheerabad seat being given to Patil.

Another surprise choice is Madhavi Latha Kompella who will take on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and a Bharatanatyam dancer.

The other candidates whose names figure in the BJP's first list released today include Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir) and P Bharat (Nagarkurnool-SC).

PTI SJR SDP