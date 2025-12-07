Telangana BJP stages 'Maha Dharna' against Cong govt

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) The Telangana BJP on Sunday held a 'Maha Dharna' here, accusing the Congress government of "failing" to fullfil its poll promises and "betraying" the people of the state.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha MP D K Aruna, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, MLCs, MLAs, state Office Bearers and leaders were among those who participated in the dharna.

The BJP leaders released a 'chargesheet' detailing what they claim as "failures" of the Revanth Reddy-led government.

Kishan Reddy asked the Congress leaders to explain why they are celebrating public governance while having "failed" to deliver on their promises.

He wondered if the change promised by Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi materialised in the lives of the people.

According to Ramchander Rao, the Congress, during its two-year rule, has deceived the people of the state.

"Before the election, the Congress party convinced the public with six guarantees and promises. But not a single guarantee or promise has been implemented. It failed on all fronts. They forgot the promises made to the people of the state and betrayed them," he claimed.

The people are questioning the state government over the unfulfilled promises, including monthly allowance to unemployed youth, student fee reimbursements, Aarogyasri arrears, Rythu Bharosa to farmers, and financial support for women, he said.

The protest is aimed at demanding the immediate implementation of promises and to "expose" the government's "failures", he said.

Ramchander Rao said the party’s struggle would continue until the Congress, which was "deceiving" the people by failing to implement the promises made to Telangana people, is unseated.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Bhongir Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, in a release, said despite financial constraints, the Telangana government is committed to implementing all six guarantees with sincerity.

He questioned whether any BJP-ruled state provides free fine rice, free bus travel for women, or Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH