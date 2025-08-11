Telangana BJP to hold ‘Tiranga rallies’, calls for tricolour hoisting on 40 lakh homes

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Telangana BJP on Monday announced plans to organise multiple events, including ‘Tiranga rallies’ and the hoisting of the national flag on 40 lakh houses, as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao told reporters that the rallies would be held across the state until August 14, featuring motorcycle, bicycle, and foot processions.

On August 14, the party will conduct an apolitical rally with around 10,000 college students from Necklace Road to Ambedkar’s statue in Hyderabad, Rao said.

He urged citizens to hoist the tricolour on 40 lakh homes in Telangana, adding that flags should be taken down as per protocol on the evening of August 15.

The party also plans to observe the tragedies of the country’s partition on August 14 evening through seminars, exhibitions, and silent rallies, he added.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, launched under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative in 2022, encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it to commemorate India’s independence. PTI SJR SJR SSK