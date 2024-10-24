Telangana BJP to organise 'Maha Dharna' against Cong govt's Musi rejuvenation project

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Stepping up its campaign against the Congress government's alleged anti-poor attitude in Musi river rejuvenation project here, the BJP in Telangana said it would organise a 'Maha Dharna' on Friday.

The protest, to be led by state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, would be held from 11 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, BJP said.

Alleging that the Congress government is "unilaterally" demolishing poor people's houses along the Musi river as part of the rejuvenation project, state BJP leaders, in separate teams, visited the areas along the river and interacted with the residents since the last few days.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that Congress is kicking off corruption in the name of Musi.

While the previous BRS government used Kaleshwaram project as an ATM by spending Rs one lakh crore, the Congress now wants to take a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on Musi project and make it an ATM for Congress, he claimed in a statement.

There is already a heavy debt burden on the state due to the Rs six lakh crore loans taken by the BRS government. As such, imposing a fresh burden by taking loans for the Musi project is unjustified, he said.

Sanjay Kumar urged those living along the Musi river bank and the public to make BJP's 'Maha Dharna' a grand success. PTI SJR SJR ROH