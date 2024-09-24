Telangana BJP to take up 24-hour fast on Sep 30 on farmers' issues

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP MLAs and other leaders in Telangana will undertake a 24-hour fast here on September 30 demanding that the Congress government implement its promises, including the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, to the farmers.

BJP floor leader in Assembly, A Maheshwar Reddy, alleged that some ministers themselves say that the crop loan waiver has not been completed, reflecting the state of governance in the state.

The 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme of providing investment support to farmers has not been implemented, though the government assumed office nine months ago, he told reporters here on Tuesday.

The ruling Congress has also not implemented its promises of extending 'Rythu Bharosa' to tenant farmers and financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to farm workers, he said.

The Congress promised a bonus for paddy in its manifesto but now says that bonus would be given only for the fine rice variety of paddy, he said.

The BJP MLAs and other public representatives would take up a 24-hour fast from 11 AM on September 30, the BJP leader added.

The Congress government had said in August that Rs 17,934 crore had been deposited in the accounts of ryots in three phases of the crop loan waiver and that the number of farmers whose loans had been dispensed with was 22,37,848. PTI SJR SJR KH