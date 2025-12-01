Telangana BJP urges Guv to halt HILTP, alleges land grab by politician-realtor nexus

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) The Telangana BJP on Monday urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to immediately halt the implementation of the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) recently introduced by the Congress government.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other party leaders sought intervention to prevent what they called an attempt by the state government "to hand over 9,292.53 acres of highly valuable land in Hyderabad to a politician–realtor nexus under the guise of policy reform." The BJP leaders said the Telangana government’s Industries and Commerce Department issued a Government Order (GO) last month introducing HILTP.

The order allows conversion of 9,292.53 acres of land—currently notified as industrial—into multi-purpose use. The estates are spread across 22 locations within and around Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road region.

"There is widespread apprehension that influential individuals within the government have conspired to facilitate a massive transfer of public land wealth into private hands. These lands are now proposed to be reclassified for multi-purpose commercial use," they alleged.

The party noted that the industrial estates were originally allotted at nominal prices by the then Andhra Pradesh government to promote industrial development in Hyderabad.

"However, the GO allows conversion at only 30 to 50 per cent of the Sub-Registrar (SR) value, despite the steep rise in land prices across the city," the BJP said.

The memorandum also cited current market data, claiming industrial land in these areas is valued at approximately Rs 65 crore per acre.

"If the state were to dispose of these 9,292 acres at market rate, it could realise over Rs 6 lakh crore, enough to clear Telangana’s entire public debt. Instead, allowing conversion at a mere 30 per cent of SR value effectively enables private realtors to acquire prime land at throwaway prices," it said.

The BJP demanded immediate suspension of HILTP, the constitution of a commission headed by a retired High Court judge to examine and determine an appropriate land conversion policy for Hyderabad, and an assessment of the actual market value of the affected land parcels.

Reacting to the allegations, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the policy does not affect government lands given on lease and only imposes conversion fees on lands owned by industrialists. "No land title transfer or freehold of government lands is involved under the policy," he added.

Sridhar Babu alleged that the BJP and BRS are working together to defame the government. PTI VVK SJR VVK SSK