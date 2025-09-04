Telangana BJP welcomes GST slab reduction

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said the decision of the GST Council to simplify the tax system would be the biggest relief to people of the country in the coming festival season, which would help to reduce prices of food and other items largely consumed by middle class families.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao said it is a "historical decision" taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and with the tax rationalisation, prices of many items would come down.

The state BJP chief said the Telangana unit of the party extended thanks to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing GST slabs on essential items.

In a show of gratitude for the GST slab reductions, the Telangana BJP unit has decided to organise a 'Palabhishekam' (milk anointing) ceremony to honour PM Modi on Friday.

Replying to another query on shortage of urea in the state, Rao alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is creating an artificial shortage of urea, while the Modi government is ensuring adequate distribution nationwide. PTI GDK KH