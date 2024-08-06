Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha complains to Guv on 'rise in crimes against women'

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Alleging that crimes against women and children are on the rise in Telangana, BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing) on Tuesday urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to seek a report from the state government on the "atrocities on women".

State Mahila Morcha president M Shilpa Reddy and leaders met the Governor and submitted a memorandum, urging him to instruct the government to take concrete measures to ensure law and order to protect women and children.

The women's wing alleged that the state government is negligent and indifferent "towards the atrocities happening on women and children".

"The crime rate in Telangana has increased to 12 per cent in 2023 as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data" and there is no respite in the crime as of date, it said in the memorandum.

It is an alarming fact that crimes against women and children in the state are on the rise, it claimed. They cited a few incidents, such as a woman being hacked to death in Nirmal district in February, the arrest of a 42-year-old man on charge of abusing the minor daughter of his live-in partner, the arrest of a sub-inspector on a charge of sexual assault on a woman constable.

"...the BJP Mahila Morcha requests and appeals to your kind self for your immediate intervention in the matter in directing the State Government to submit a report on atrocities on women in the state and also to pass necessary instructions to tighten the law and order situation in the state to protect women and children," the memorandum said. PTI SJR SJR KH