Telangana: BRS candidate from Warangal opts out of LS polls contest

Warangal (Telangana), Mar 28 (PTI) BRS candidate from Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Kadiam Kavya on Thursday decided to opt out of the contest.
In a letter to BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavya cited recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous BRS regime behind her decision. The allegations have lowered the party's prestige, she said.
The alleged lack of coordination among BRS leaders in Warangal district would hurt the party further, she said.
Kavya, who thanked KCR for giving her the opportunity to contest the poll, offered the leader and the BRS activists her apology for withdrawing from the contest.
Kavya is daughter of senior BRS leader and sitting MLA Kadiam Srihari, who also served as deputy chief minister during the BRS regime.
The sitting BRS Lok Sabha member from Warangal (SC), Pasunoori Dayakar, recently joined the Congress in Telangana.
The BRS has witnessed several leaders quitting the party in recent weeks.
While BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress, two BRS MPs, B B Patil and P Ramulu, joined the BJP.