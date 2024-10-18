Telangana: BRS leader K T Rama Rao alleges scam in Musi river rejuvenation

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged a scam in the Musi river rejuvenation, claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana enhanced the project cost to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from Rs 16,000 crore planned by the previous BRS government.

"We are posing many questions to Revanth Reddy. We hope he will answer those queries," he told PTI Videos.

On Thursday, in a veiled attack on BRS, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the opposition party is trying to stall the state government's Musi river rejuvenation project in the state capital.

He had said those who "looted the state for 10 years like a daylight robbery" are now trying to create hurdles to the Musi project out of frustration of losing power.

He had also appealed to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to submit their doubts on the Musi project in writing to the government.

If they are not satisfied with the government's reply, he is ready to convene a special session of the Assembly to debate the issue, the CM had said.