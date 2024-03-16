Telangana: BRS stages protests against Kavitha's arrest

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case by the ED, party leaders and cadre on Saturday held protests across several other parts of Telangana.

The 46-year-old MLC, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and taken to Delhi late last night.

"BRS held protests across Telangana against the illegal arrest of K Kavitha," the party said on social media platform X. It also accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies.

Terming Kavitha's arrest as illegal, the protesters waved black flags and wore a black cloth around their necks took out rallies and squatted on roads. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

The protesters also held placards that read 'We stand with Kavithakka', 'Stop illegal arrests immediately' and 'Central government's stubborn attitude should end'.

The protesters also burnt the effigy of PM Modi at a few places.