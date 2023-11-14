Telangana BSP chief Praveen Kumar booked for attempt to murder, dacoity

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) A case was registered against Telangana BSP state President and Sirpur party candidate R S Praveen Kumar on charges of attempt to murder and dacoity in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District following a clash between the ruling BRS and BSP workers.

Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, alleged that the case was booked against him, his son and 11 members of the party on the instructions of sitting BRS MLA Koneru Konappa, the candidate from Sirpur to the police.

He said, "We will not be afraid of your illegal cases." Praveen Kumar, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, said "Kagaznagar Police of KB-Asifabad District booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and dacoity (395) on me, my son (who is a Ph D scholar in Delhi School of Economics) and 11 senior members of party on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Mr Konappa.

"The complainant who happens to be the driver of the MLA’s campaign vehicle says I had stolen Rs 25,000 from him!!! If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa and a decade of KCR’s mis-rule in Telangana," Kumar said in his X post.

The case follows a clash between BRS and BSP cadre in Kagaznagar town of the district on Sunday night during a public meeting held by Praveen Kumar. PTI VVK VVK ANE