Telangana budget: KCR calls it 'anti-poor', 'trash'

Hyderabad, Jul. 25 (PTI) Slamming the Telangana budget which was tabled in the legislature on Thursday, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said it was presented as a colourful picture and failed to address important issues and policies.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Rao, who attended the House for the first time as the leader of Opposition (LoP), said there is no guarantee provided in the budget for any sections of the public while no new welfare scheme was announced.

Earlier, the Telangana government presented a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore with total Rs 2.21 lakh crore revenue and Rs 33, 487 crore capital expenditures while the overall debt of the state amounted to Rs 6.71 lakh crore during the past ten years.

“What is your (government) industrial policy, what is your agriculture policy or IT policy? There is nothing. It is all just gas and trash. Except presenting a colourful picture and story telling, it does not look like a presentation of a budget,” said Rao, also known as KCR.

“The government failed to address core issues and come out with clear cut policies on sectors such as industries , IT and agriculture,” he added.

Dubbing it as an 'anti-poor' budget, Rao said his party will launch a campaign against the state government and the budget in future.

As far as agriculture is concerned the earlier BRS government had a clear understanding that the sector should be stabilised in the state and extended Rythu Bandhu ( investment assistance to farmers) twice a year.

However, the present government is saying that they would evade it, he alleged.

“It is clearly known that this is an anti-farmer government. They (government) are not procuring the paddy ( from farmers) and not supplying quality power… The government deceived the farmers,” Rao lambasted.

He said though the BRS wanted to give at least six months time after the formation of the government, the Congress regime failed to come out with any policy formulation forcing the opposition party to attack it. PTI GDK ROH