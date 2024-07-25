Telangana Budget: Six guarantees' funds unspecified, no clarity on crop loss, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is the former Telangana BJP president, slammed the Congress government in the state for presenting a budget without revealing the "specifics" of funds allocated for its six 'guarantees' and for not spelling out how losses faced by farmers would be dealt with.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Ministry In-charge Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday presented a Rs 2.91 lakh crore state budget for 2024-25, with the total revenue expenditure expected to be Rs 2.21 lakh crore and capital expenditure Rs 33,487 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in a social media post that the budget is a guarantee document for implementing six guarantees reflecting realistic figures, not exaggerated numbers.

However, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana Budget has left the people of the state with 'Gadida Guddu' (donkey's egg) -- referring to something that does not exist -- and said in a post on social media platform X that the budget does not specify the fund allocation for implementing Congress's six guarantees.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said there is no clarity in the budget on how the losses incurred by farmers would be made good, and how they would be brought out of the loan defaulters' list.

He further alleged that the budget did not specify whether the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, Rs 500 bonus on MSP for paddy, and crop loss compensation would be implemented this year or not.

Objecting to the Rs 33 crore allocated only for the celebration Ramzan, he questioned "why there is no money given for Hindu festivals".

He also hit out at the state government, alleging that while it has claimed to have filled 31,000 government posts after coming to power, in reality notifications were issued for only 12,000 vacancies.

There was also no fund allocation in the budget for the Musi riverfront development, he pointed out.