Body of second worker recovered from Telangana building collapse in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: The body of the second worker who got trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana was recovered in the early hours on Friday, police said.

Two labourers were trapped under the debris after the six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bhadrachalam town on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had launched a rescue operation with teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, fire services, police, and other agencies.

A 45-year-old worker, who was rescued from the debris died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday.

The rescue teams found the body of the second worker around 2 AM on Friday, a senior police official told PTI.

He said a case was registered against the building owner on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the incident.

Asked on reports that the building was allegedly being constructed in violation of rules, police said further investigation is on.