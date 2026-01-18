Telangana Cabinet decides to hold municipal elections as early as possible: Minister

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The Telangana Cabinet on Sunday decided to conduct Municipal and corporation elections as early as possible, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy said on Sunday, hinting that they would be held only after the examinations of the students towards the end of February or March.

Addressing a press conference, after the cabinet meeting held at Medaram in Mulugu district, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said 116 municipalities and seven corporations in the state have already completed their tenure.

“There are 116 municipalities, seven corporations and about 3000 wards or divisions in the state that have completed their tenure. We have Shivaratri on February 15, and after that there are examinations for students. So the cabinet has decided to conduct elections afterwards as early as possible,” the minister told reporters.

He further said the Dedicated Commission has already given its report, according to which reservations for the urban civic bodies have also been finalised.

This is the first time in the state's history that a cabinet meeting was held outside Hyderabad.

The Cabinet reviewed the progress made so far in taking over the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project from L&T and decided to further speed up this process, he said.

He said the proposals pertaining to the construction of four corridors in Metro Phase-IIA and three corridors in Phase-IIB are pending approval from the Central government.

The state cabinet has decided to speed up the land acquisition process and has approved land acquisition proposals estimated to cost Rs 2,787 crore, the minister added. PTI GDK VVK VVK ADB