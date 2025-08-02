Telangana Cabinet meeting to be held on Aug 4

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on August 4, the state government said on Saturday.

The meeting will convene at 2 pm in the state secretariat on Monday, an official communication said.

The last state cabinet meeting was on July 28. After the meeting, state's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had said CM Revanth Reddy would be visiting Delhi from August 5 to 7 along with other Congress leaders. He said that CM would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to request her assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs.

The Chief Minister, ministers and other leaders would attend a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6 in support of the demand for Presidential assent for the BC quota bills, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said two days ago. PTI SJR SJR ADB