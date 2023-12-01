Telangana cabinet meeting to be held on Dec 4

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, official sources said on Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting at 2 pm, an official release from Rao’s office said without disclosing the agenda.

The meeting will be held a day after the results of the assembly elections are announced on December 3.

Election for the 119-seat assembly was held on November 30.

Rao contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.

In a post on X, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said, “After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news.” Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats. PTI GDK ROH