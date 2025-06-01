Telangana cabinet to meet on June 5

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The Telangana government on Sunday decided to conduct a meeting of the state cabinet on June 5 to discuss crucial issues, including implementation of Indiramma housing scheme and preparedness for rainy season agricultural crops, government sources said.

The decision to conduct cabinet meeting was taken during an interaction held on Sunday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with several ministers, an official release said.

During the meeting, the ministers explained the reports prepared by them, after touring various districts, on the implementation of Indiramma housing scheme, conducting proposed public events to address land and other revenue department-related issues, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment scheme and preparedness for the rainy season crops, it said.

The cabinet meeting would decide on the guidelines for the implementation of the self-employment scheme in view of large number of applications received.

The cabinet meeting would also take a call on the roadmap to address problems raised by government employees, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has already received a report from officials on employees' issues. PTI SJR ADB