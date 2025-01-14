Telangana celebrates Makara Sankranti with festive spirit, special events and traditional rituals

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) The harvest festival of 'Makara Sankranti' was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across Telangana on Tuesday.

People decorated their homes with colorful Muggu (rangoli) and visited temples to offer prayers. The festival began on Monday with Bhogi, the first day, when people lit bonfires outside their homes and along roadsides, while children and youth took part in kite flying.

Sankranti is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days as 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti' and 'Kanuma'. Sankranti is the main festival (today), followed by 'Kanuma' when cattle are worshipped.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders extended their greetings to the people.

Heavy traffic was witnessed on major roads like the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as many city residents traveled to their hometowns and villages in buses and private vehicles.

To manage the passenger rush, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ran special services.

The Sankranti celebrations also featured rooster fights, 'Muggu', 'Haridasulu' (people in traditional attire who visit homes singing praise songs of Lord Vishnu and receive offerings), and 'Gangireddulu' (decorated bulls), adding vibrant color to the festivities.

The three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival, celebrating colors and flavors, began on Monday at the Secunderabad Parade Ground, coinciding with the Sankranti celebrations. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH