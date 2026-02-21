Telangana CEO steps up process to conduct SIR in April

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) With the ECI directing Chief Electoral Officers to intensify preparatory work for the SIR of electoral rolls scheduled to commence in April, Telangana CEO C Sudarshan Reddy has stepped up training programmes for field-level officials.

As part of the efforts, an online training session was conducted by the CEO’s Office in Hyderabad for Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) of Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, an official release said.

"A total of 195 AEROs participated in the programme, which focused on the preparation, updation and maintenance of electoral rolls, with emphasis on accuracy, inclusiveness and transparency in the electoral process," the release issued on Friday night said.

During the session, officers were briefed on their responsibilities to ensure the inclusion of all eligible voters, deletion of ineligible entries and correction of particulars in accordance with ECI guidelines, it said.

Reddy emphasised the need to complete preparatory activities for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in a timely and systematic manner, noting that the role of AEROs is crucial in maintaining the purity of electoral rolls.

The training forms part of ongoing efforts by the CEO’s Office to strengthen the electoral machinery and ensure a free and fair electoral process, the release added. PTI GDK KH