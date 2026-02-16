Telangana civic polls: Congress bags five Mayor posts, over 80 chairperson posts

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Monday won Mayoral posts in five of the seven municipal corporations for which elections were held recently, while BJP and CPI secured one corporation each.

The Congress dominated municipalities, taking the chairperson's post in 81 municipalities.

Following the polls to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations held on February 11, election to the posts of heads of the civic bodies was held across the state on Monday.

The main opposition BRS secured chairperson posts in 18 municipalities while the BJP won in one municipality. Independents and AIFB (All India Forward Bloc) bagged four and one respectively.

The State Election Commission postponed the election to the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson in 11 municipalities owing to various reasons, including Congress and BRS workers pushing and shoving at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district.

In the 66-member Karimnagar municipal corporation, BJP emerged as the single largest party and bagged the Mayor post though the Congress sought to put up a contest with the help of AIMIM and others.

Congress, BRS, AIMIM, AIFB (All India Forward Block) and independents won 14, 9, 3, 3 and 7 wards respectively.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in Lok Sabha, said history was created in Karimnagar with a BJP candidate assuming the post of Mayor for the first time.

He congratulated Kolagani Srinivas on becoming the first BJP Mayor of Karimnagar and Y Sunil Rao as Deputy Mayor.

"Today is not just a political victory, it is an emotional moment. It feels like a dream that many of us carried quietly for years. I bow my head to the voters who placed their trust in Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision and chose development with dignity," he said in a post on X.

"Despite conspiracies, pressure tactics and every attempt to break our morale, BJP stood firm. We did not step back. We did not compromise. We said we will win. We did!", the union minister said.

In the 60-member Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, CPI and Congress reached an understanding on sharing power as both parties secured 22 wards each. The Congress and CPI have been allies since the 2023 assembly elections.

Kothagudem became curious as BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had made an open offer of support to the CPI so that the two parties can fight together against the alleged irregularities in the state-run miner Singareni Collieries. Singareni Collieries has major presence in Kothagudem.

In Nizamabad, where the BJP emerged as the single largest party, Congress and AIMIM reached an understanding and assumed the Mayor and Deputy Mayor post respectively.

Of the total 60 wards in Nizamabad, BJP bagged 28, while Congress won 17, followed by AIMIM (14) and BRS (1).

Addressing a gathering in Nizamabad, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress has successfully thwarted attempts by the BJP to polarise the political situation in North Telangana.

"The party's secular credentials remain its hallmark. We will not allow the state to become a victim of the disruptive potential of divisive politics, as it happened in the case of some northern states," he said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress indulged in "conspiracies and atrocities" and misuse of power during the election of municipal chairpersons.

He appointed senior party leaders as incharge during the election of chairperson to be held on Tuesday in certain municipalities which threw up hung verdicts. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH