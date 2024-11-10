Telangana CJ lays foundation stone for Karimnagar court complex

Karimnagar (Telangana) Nov 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, laid the foundation stone for a new court-building complex in Karimnagar on Sunday.

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 81 crore for the construction of 12 courts in Karimnagar town.

The Chief Justice, along with Justices K Lakshman, T Vinod Kumar, B Vijaysen Reddy, N V Shravan Kumar, E V Venugopal, Pulla Kartik, and J Sreenivas Rao, also laid the foundation for residential quarters for judicial officers near the court complex.

Former Judge Justice P Naveen Rao, Principal District Judge B Prathima, Telangana Bar Council Member K Lakshman Kumar, Bar Association President P V Rajkumar, and numerous advocates were present on the occasion. PTI COR KH SSK