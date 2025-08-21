Telangana claims urea shortage as Centre ‘politically discriminates’ against state

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday alleged that the NDA-led Centre has failed to supply urea in the quantities promised, causing inconvenience to farmers.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao claimed the Centre is "politically discriminating" against Telangana and accused state BJP leaders of "attempting to defame" the government.

Rao's comments came as farmers queued at shops across the state to purchase urea. In some locations, farmers placed their footwear in line to hold their place and avoid standing in long queues.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, however, assured that the Centre would supply urea as per its commitment.

Speaking to reporters here, Rao said the shortfall is due either to production halts at domestic urea plants or global developments affecting supply.

He noted that China, which is expected to export 70 per cent of India’s urea imports, is not doing so.

While urea shortages are being felt across the country, the problem is more acute in southern states, he added.

“They are discriminating against Telangana politically. BJP leaders here are not explaining the geopolitical issues, including ties with China. The BJP government’s inability to secure imported or domestic urea is causing trouble for farmers in the state and the country,” Rao alleged.

Further, he claimed the BJP is defaming state governments to gain "political mileage". He urged the Centre to clarify the urea supply so that farmers can make alternative arrangements.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has raised the issue every month since March with Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda, and Congress MPs from the state are also advocating on the matter.

Rao claimed the state has so far received confirmation for only 10,000 tonnes of urea and demanded that the Centre provide the full assured allotment for August.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said urea is being imported and must be effectively distributed to farmers to prevent hoarding and diversion.

He alleged that Telangana ministers’ daily claims of inadequate urea availability have contributed to "illegal storage" in the state. PTI SJR SSK