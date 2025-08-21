Telangana claims urea shortage as Centre 'politically discriminates' against state

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday alleged that the NDA-led Centre failed to supply the promised allocation of urea, causing shortages and inconveniencing farmers and triggering sporadic, impromptu agitations across the state.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao claimed the Centre is "politically discriminating" against Telangana and accused state BJP leaders of "attempting to defame" the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters here, Rao said the shortfall is either due to production halts at domestic urea plants or global developments affecting supply.

He claimed that China, which accounts for 70 per cent of India's urea imports, has not been exporting.

While shortages are being felt across the country, the problem is more acute in southern states, he added.

"They are discriminating against Telangana politically. BJP leaders here are not explaining the geopolitical issues, including ties with China. The BJP government's inability to secure imported or domestic urea is causing trouble for farmers in the state and the country," Rao alleged.

He reiterated the BJP was defaming state governments for "political mileage" and urged the Centre to clarify on urea supplies so farmers can plan alternatives.

Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken up the issue with Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda every month since March, while Congress MPs from the state continue to press it.

After holding a meeting with officials, he directed them to obtain details of available stocks and arrange supplies across districts.

Rao's comments came in the wake of farmers queueing up at several Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and authorised shops.

In some places, farmers placed their footwear in line to avoid standing in queues for long hours.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that BRS leaders were creating panic over urea supply, even placing footwear in queues, which he said "was pushing farmers to buy more than required." Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, however, assured that the Centre would supply urea as per its commitment.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Reddy said urea is being imported and must be effectively distributed to farmers to prevent hoarding and diversion.

He alleged that Telangana ministers' repeated claims of inadequate supply have contributed to "illegal storage" in the state. PTI SJR SJR SSK SA