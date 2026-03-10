Telangana CM accords welcome to Guv designate Shiv Pratap Shukla

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was recently appointed the Governor of Telangana, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival here on Tuesday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The chief minister, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, welcomed Shukla at the airport in Shamshabad.

Shukla, who earlier served as the Himachal Pradesh Governor, is set to take charge as the Governor of Telangana on March 11, official sources said. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB