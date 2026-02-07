Telangana CM accuses BRS, BJP of obstructing Musi river project; Kishan Reddy hits back

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Attacking BRS and BJP ahead of the February 11 municipal elections, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the two opposition parties were creating obstacles for the Musi river redevelopment and other projects.

The Telangana government's initiative seeks to revitalise the river and convert its entire 55-kilometre corridor into a vibrant hub for Hyderabad.

At a public meeting in Parigi following development programmes, he said the BJP frequently showcases initiatives such as the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, and the cleaning of the Yamuna in Delhi and the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, presenting them as its achievements.

"When we say we want to clean the Musi and provide schools and housing for the poor living along its banks, BJP and BRS create obstacles," he said.

Reddy alleged a clandestine understanding between BRS and BJP to defeat the Congress.

He quoted a BJP leader who joined Congress as saying that the BJP's official candidate nomination letters were being distributed from the BRS office.

He also alleged that BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is trying to shield BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) from corruption allegations.

"Had BRS and BJP leaders sincerely addressed people's problems over the past 10 years, the public would have supported the two parties voluntarily," he said.

Claiming that the BJP is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added that local issues in towns should be addressed by local leaders, not the PM.

Reddy, responding to BRS leaders’ criticism that he was attempting to "erase the history of KCR", likened Rao to Shukracharya, the ancient guru of demons, and compared K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to the demons Maricha and Subahu.

"Just as Maricha and Subahu sought to spoil the sages’ yagna, Rama Rao and Harish Rao are conspiring to defame the Congress government," he alleged.

Reddy said he cannot erase Rao's history, which he claimed is full of broken promises, including appointing a Dalit leader as chief minister, distributing three acres of land to Dalits, and providing two-bedroom houses to the poor.

The chief minister claimed, "Voting for BRS is like offering milk to a snake." "They are full of poison and cannot see any progress. If you vote for them, our problems will not be solved," he added.

Countering Reddy's attack, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the chief minister was not addressing the promises made by Congress.

"Instead of focusing on development, the chief minister is indulging in vote-bank politics by assuring that his government would safeguard the four per cent reservation for Muslims," he alleged.

"Unfortunately for Telangana, BRS previously and Congress currently have been at the beck and call of the AIMIM for electoral gains," he claimed.

"He (the CM) does not have the moral right to question me over allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, which was constructed during the BRS regime. What happened to his earlier statements that he would send KCR to jail?" the union minister said.

He added that the BJP would act against alleged corruption and irregularities by both Congress and BRS once it assumes power.