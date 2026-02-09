Telangana CM accuses Centre of 'injustice' to southern states

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the NDA government at the Centre of "doing injustice" to southern states and alleged that the BJP treats them as "second-grade citizens" in the allocation of central funds and development projects.

Speaking to reporters as campaigning for the February 11 municipal elections concluded, Reddy also attacked both the BJP and the BRS, alleging a tacit understanding between the two parties.

"Injustice is happening to southern states, whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, or Telangana. They are doing it intentionally," he alleged.

"Special packages are being given to Bihar, and in fund devolution, more is allocated to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP treats the southern states as second-grade citizens," he claimed.

Reddy added that he had repeatedly raised the issue in forums such as the NITI Aayog. PTI SJR SSK