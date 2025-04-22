Telangana CM and other leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Condemning the terror attack, Revanth Reddy said the inner strength and morale of Indians cannot be broken by such incidents.

He urged the Centre to deal sternly with terror groups and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Expressing deep anguish over the death of innocent civilians in the attack, Kishan Reddy said those responsible for the "cowardly and inhuman act of brutality" will not be spared.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. The nation stands united against terrorism," he said on X.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the firm leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is closely monitoring the situation and will not spare those behind the attack.

"The perpetrators will face the harshest consequences," he said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and said its perpetrators deserve the strictest punishment in law.

"We stand with the victims of the attack & their families. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased & I pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured," he said on X.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. PTI SJR SJR ROH