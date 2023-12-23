Telangana CM announces Rs 5 lakh accident insurance policy for gig workers, cab, auto drivers

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Saturday said the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, and driving cabs and auto-rickshaws.

According to an official release, he also assured the gig workers that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh health cover under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Attending a meeting of cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery executives here, the chief minister said the state government will provide social security to workers in the unorganised sectors and will make a policy decision in this direction.

Reddy promised that the state government would study the existing policy for gig workers in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session, the release said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the family of a food delivery executive who died four months ago after he fell from a building.

The chief minister advised the cab and auto-rickshaw drivers and food delivery executives to submit their applications either online or physically in the Grama Sabhas to be organised from December 28 to January 6, the release said.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu were among those who attended the meeting. PTI GDK VVK NSD NSD