Telangana CM appears before court, examined in multiple cases

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before a special court here on Thursday in connection with multiple cases, including alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during past elections in the state.

Reddy appeared before the Special JFCM Court for Excise Cases—designated as the MP-MLA court—where he was examined.

He denied the allegations levelled against him and opted for trials in the cases.

The court scheduled the cases for hearings on different dates.

Earlier, the court had issued summons to Reddy and others in connection with cases registered against them at various police stations, including those related to poll code violations and certain remarks made against the police. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK ROH