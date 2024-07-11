Telangana CM asks officials of revenue-earning depts to realise targets

Hyderabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked officials of revenue-generating departments to ensure that they achieve their annual targets.

During a review meeting, Revanth Reddy directed officials to take steps to ensure that revenue increased compared to last financial year.

Officials of excise, commercial taxes, mining, stamps and registrations and transport departments attended the meeting.

The CM said all departments should act tough to prevent evasion of taxes, an official release said on Thursday night.

He instructed every department to prepare month-wise targets as per the annual targets and apprise the progress from time to time.

Pointing to revenues till June this fiscal, he said they were not promising against the annual target.

Officials of commercial taxes were instructed to carry out field visits and ensure collection of taxes without sparing anyone with regard to GST payments, the release added.

Noting that the revenue accruing through VAT on petrol and diesel has declined, he suggested that the officials examine revising the tax on aviation fuel.

He expressed dissatisfaction over revenue not increasing despite sales of liquor witnessing a rise during elections and gave directions to check illegal transportation of liquor.

Observing that construction of commercial buildings saw a rise in the last six months due to the programmes taken up by the government, the CM said construction of houses would also see an increase.