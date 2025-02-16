Telangana CM asks officials to connect with people

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday advised officials to connect with people in the state, saying that in recent times, collectors are not leaving their AC rooms and staying away from meeting the public.

He said IAS officers earlier used to mingle with people and the public also remembered the efficiency of officials more than politicians.

"Collectors are not leaving their AC rooms and staying away from meeting people in recent times. There is a need for a change in thinking and decision-making of the officials," he said, according to a release from the CMO.

Reddy said the government will recognise the services of committed officials.

The officials should be proactive in helping the poor, he said, adding that efficient officials will only leave their mark on the hearts of people.

Reddy was speaking after unveiling a book - "Life of a Karma Yogi", written by retired IAS officer M Gopala Krishna.

The chief minister also said bureaucrats used to explain the consequences of every issue and the decisions to policy makers in meetings in the past. However, he felt that these days such a healthy system was on the wane for various reasons.

The officials should analyse and be able to explain political decisions to leaders, Reddy said.