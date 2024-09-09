Telangana CM asks officials to expedite development of greenfield 'pharma city'

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to expedite the development of greenfield pharma city on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister, who had a meeting with state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials on the development of pharma city, instructed the officials to develop the city in the already selected Mucharla area in the limits of Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

The CM emphasised using advanced available technology in the world in the development of the pharma city, an official release said.

The authorities have been asked to take all necessary measures for the development of a pollution-free pharma city and to ensure that people living in the surrounding habitations do not face any inconvenience or problems.

The officials were also directed to develop infrastructure facilities, including construction of roads, supply of safe drinking water, electricity, drainage and other required basic facilities in the proposed pharma city at the earliest.

Reddy said well-known pharma companies have already come forward to invest in the pharma city and that the government will hold a meeting with the prospective companies soon.

The chief minister told the officials to promote the pharma city as a single stop for the establishment of drug manufacturing companies, biotech and life sciences companies.

The pharma city would also be a hub of antibiotics, synthetic drugs, chemicals, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicinal products, specialty chemicals, cosmetics and other related product manufacturing companies, according to the release.

The pharma city would also give priority to Research and Development and a Special University will be established for research, training and skills.

The CM also suggested that special courses be introduced in the healthcare and pharma sector to increase employment opportunities, it said.

He further instructed the officials to make those who parted with their lands in the land acquisition as stakeholders in the pharma city and that required plans should be prepared in this direction.