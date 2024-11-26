Telangana CM asks officials to expedite paddy procurement from farmers

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed district collectors and other officials to expedite paddy procurement and also ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulties in selling their produce.

Reddy, who held a video conference with officials, said paddy procurement and payments to ryots are being done properly like never before.

He said fine and coarse varieties of paddy should be procured separately and that farmers should be paid the price for their produce immediately. Bonus of Rs 500 should be paid to the fine variety of paddy.

The CM instructed the officials to provide all basic facilities to farmers at the procurement centers. The ministers and officers who have been assigned the task to supervise the process should visit the centers and monitor the paddy purchases closely, he said.

He also directed the officials to submit a report on paddy procurement every day, an official release said.

The farmers are happy with the payment of a bonus for the fine variety, he said.

Paddy has been harvested in 66 lakh acres in the state and the grain is yet to be harvested in another 20 lakh acres, he said.

The CM told the officials to make agriculture exhibition, displaying modern methods and mechanisation, at Mahabubnagar on November 28 and 29, followed by a 'farmers festival' on November 30 a success. PTI SJR KH